Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 5)

Robert Boni

Wednesday morning Paris Officers responded to a security check in the 10 block of W. Washington. Reportedly Robert Boni, 38, had hit a female in the back of the head. Police arrested Boni at another location and charged him with family assault. Due to previous convictions, they enhanced his charge to a felony.

Laura Newby

Wednesday afternoon Paris Police arrested Laura Newby, 37, after a traffic stop on East Price. Allegedly they found Newby in possession of about a half ounce of methamphetamine and more than four grams of synthetic cannabinoids. Officer charged her with manufacturing or delivery of controlled substance.

Norman Coonfield

Officers arrested Norman Coonfield, 38, on Northeast 14th after executing a search warrant. They discovered Coonfield in possession of more than four grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested eight people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Thursday (Oct 5).