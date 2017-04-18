Car-Mart Name Your Down Payment Header Banner
Paris Police Report for Tuesday April 18th

News, Paris News

 

Williams

47 year old Bryan Evan Williams was arrested by Paris police in the 800 block of Deshong on a NISI judgement. He was charged with sexual assault of a child.

Mason

28 year old Patsy Denise Mason was arrested by Paris police in the 100 block of West Provine. She was booked into the Lamar County jail for felony theft.

Gray

Paris police arrested 22 year old Santavious Deontre Gray after a traffic stop in the 800 block of MLK after they found him in possession of marijuana and a controlled prescription medication. He was also allegedly in possession of materials commonly used to package narcotics for sale.

Blankinship

38 year old Bradley Heath Blankenship of Paris was arrested on an outstanding Hunt County felony warrant. He was charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

Finch

30 year old Krystal Elaine Finch was stopped by Paris police for a traffic violation and a computer check showed she was wanted on an outstanding Lamar County warrant. She was booked into the Lamar County jail for theft.

