Paris Police Report for Tuesday April 25th

Paris police responded to a fraud call in the 600 block of Clarksville and were told that a known person passed money which was determined to be counterfeit. The person passing the bills was believed to have no knowledge that the bills were bogus. The bills had been obtained by the subject during a transaction at another location.

Officers responded to a burglary of a residence complaint in the 1600 block of NE 12th. Someone had entered the residence and taken numerous tools, stereo equipment, and childcare items. A burglary was also reported on West Brame. Thieves stole a washer and dryer from the residence.

Paris police are investigating an assault that allegedly occurred in the 4100 block of Lamar Ave. The complainant said he had been assaulted with a paint scraper by a black male, who was about 6 ft tall between the ages of 25 and 30. The suspect fled the scene.