Paris Police Report for Tuesday April 4th

Paris Police responded to the 2600 block of SE 40th in regards to a disturbance and made contact with 45 Kiley Grant. HE was wanted on an outstanding parole violation warrant out of Arkansas and was arrested.

Paris Police responded to the lobby of the police department to speak with a complainant about a burglary of a residence that occurred in the 1800 block of East Polk. Officers were told that while the residents were away an unknown suspect entered the residence and took a computer, video games, and other items.

Paris Police responded to the 400 block of Grand Ave Sunday to investigate a report of an aggravated assault. in regards to an aggravated assault. Witnesses told the officers that two people had gotten into an argument and one person cut the other, causing non life threatening injuries. The suspect fled before police arrived on the scene.

Paris police are asking for the public’s help in finding the man who stole someone’s credit card while they were at church in Clarksville. Authorities believe the suspect used the card in Paris after the theft. Police believe the suspect is from the Clarksville area.