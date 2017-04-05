Paris Police Report for Tuesday April 5th

Paris Police made contact with 47 year old Jimmy Kester after finding him behind a closed business in the 1100 block of NW Loop 286. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor.

Paris Police attempted to stop of a person at about 4:30 Tuesday morning riding a bicycle on the sidewalk in the 800 block of S Church. The subject evaded officers but was quickly stopped. 36year old Eric Dillard was found to be in possession of small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and several misdemeanor charges.

Paris Police responded to the 300 block of Woodlawn to investigate the to a burglary of a residence. Officers learned that an unknown suspect had entered the residence and taken appliances and flooring.