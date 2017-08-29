Paris Police Report for Tuesday August 29

The Paris Police Department has announced the promotion of a nine-year veteran of the force. Patrolman Brian Ramirez has earned the rank of Sergeant. Ramirez has served as a patrol officer and is now also serving as a Field Training Officer, working with new officers as they settled in the routines and learned the policies of the Paris Police Department.

Paris Police have arrested Marlen Maria Flores on a charge of Burglary of a Habitation. Details of the arrest have not been released at this time.

Paris Police are continuing their investigation of the burglary of a business that occurred in the 300blk of Northeast Loop 286 that was reported last Friday morning. Officers believe that the suspect or suspects had entered the business by damaging the front door. More than $23,000 worth of merchandise had been removed between about 8:35 Thursday night and 8:35 Friday morning.