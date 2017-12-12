Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Dec 12)

Clint Cooper

Jeremy Cantrell

Monday morning around 11:00 Paris Police arrested Jeremy Cantrell, 37, at the parole office in regards to a warrant.

Officers worked another fraud complaint Monday afternoon in the 200 block of N. Collegiate. An unknown suspect had used the complainant’s credit card information to conduct online transactions. The investigation is ongoing.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Workers are performing maintenance on the outdoor warning sirens throughout the City of Paris Friday (Dec 15). There could be times of intermittent siren activation at various locations throughout the day.

Paris Police responded to 98 calls for service and arrested nine people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Dec 12).

 

