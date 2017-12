Monday morning before 7:30 Paris Police worked a burglary of a vehicle in the 3200 block of Allen. A suspect took a 9mm handgun.

Monday afternoon around 1:45 officers responded to the 3300 block of E Houston in regards to a credit card abuse. An unknown suspect used the victim’s card information to conduct an online purchase.

Paris Police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested two people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Thursday (Dec 19).