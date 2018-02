Jackie Vanderburg

Monday around 2:00 pm, Paris Police responded to a theft complaint in the 2400-block of N Main. They arrested Jackie Vanderburg, age 45, after he allegedly took tools without paying for them and then left the store. Officers reportedly found the merchandise concealed on his person. Due to previous convictions, they enhanced the charge to a felony.

Paris Police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested three people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Feb 20).