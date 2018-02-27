Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Feb 27)

Traver Bratcher

Monday at 5:42 pm Paris Police responded to suspicious activity in the 2200-block of W. Kaufman. Officers arrested Traver Bratcher, 17, who had an outstanding parole violation warrant.

Marcus Hawkins

Monday night just before 11:00, police made a security check in the 200-block of SW 2nd. Officers arrested Marcus Hawkins, 33, who allegedly pulled a knife and displayed it threateningly toward the complainant during a verbal disturbance. They charged Hawkins with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge.

Police worked another credit card complaint on the phone. An unknown suspect had used the victim’s credit information to conduct an unknown amount of transactions. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 100 calls for service over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Feb 27).