Paris Police Report for Tuesday Feb. 28th

Paris Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of W Cherry and made contact with 32 year old Stevi Goforth. She was allegedly in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Paris police were dispatched to the 800 block of Deshong Drive and arrested a person who was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant. Officers also arrested 37 year old Deanna Dobbs for criminal trespass. During booking at the jail, Dobbs was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and cocaine and was also charged with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Paris Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Provine and made contact with a woman who gave them a false name. That person was later identified as 40 year old Nakia Mason, who was wanted on a warrant for violating her parole and a misdemeanor.

Paris Police were called to a disturbance at Booker T Washington Homes. 20 year old Zavontavion Flowers was arrested for assault family violence by choking. He was also charged on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Paris Police responded to a warrant arrest in the 600 block of NE 17th and arrested 40 year old Juan Pina on outstanding warrants for assault family violence with previous convictions and assault on a family member by choking.

Paris Police were called to investigate a burglary in the 10 block of E Hearne. Someone had gotten into the building while it was closed for business and had taken money from inside the building.

Paris Police responded to the 300 block of Stone Ave in regards to a burglary of a residence. An unknown suspect had entered the residence and had rummaged through it. It’s unclear if anything was taken.