Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Feb 6)

Jayquan Tennon

Monday morning Paris Police arrested Jayquan Tennon, 23, on an outstanding parole violation warrant and two other misdemeanor warrants.

Marcus Hooker

Officers arrested Marcus Hooker, 23, on an outstanding parole violation warrant at the parole office.

Christopher Reed

Police arrested Christopher Reed, 51, on an outstanding warrant for burglary of a habitation. The incident occurred January 27 in the 700-block of SE 12th where several items were missing.

An individual reported identity theft at the Police Department. An unknown suspect had used the complainant’s banking information to complete an online transaction. The investigation is ongoing.

Police worked a robbery in the 2800-block of N. Main. An unknown suspect entered the business and demanded money. The suspect possibly had a handgun concealed in his pocket. The employee described the suspect as a male, approximately 6’01,” 180 lbs, wearing dark clothing, a full mask, and having brown

eyes. The suspect fled the scene after receiving the money. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 62 calls for service and arrested one person over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Feb 6).

In the calendar year of 2017, officers responded to 41,520 calls for service while arresting a total 2,392 people. This arrest total includes 94 persons identified as being a juvenile at the time of the arrest or offense.

Our calls for service decreased in 2017; 798 less than 2016. Officers made more arrests in 2017, 107 more than 2016. Officers arrested 15 more juveniles in 2017 than in 2016.

Below is a graphic of the top seven UCR crimes for the city of Paris. You should notice a significant increase in the category of aggravated assaults within the hands/feet category. It is due to a

reporting change in which strangles another during an attack (or ‘choked’) which inhibits breathing. The Department added that to the category.