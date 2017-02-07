Paris Police Report for Tuesday Feb. 7th

Paris police arrested 23 year old Marcus Smith after they found him in possession of a handgun that had been reported stolen. Smith was also charged with three misdemeanors. The handgun had been reported stolen during a burglary in August that occurred in the 900 block of E Houston.

Paris police were notified that an unknown white male and white female had passed a counterfeit $50 bill while purchasing items at a store in the 3500 block of Lamar Ave. The bill was not discovered to be counterfeit until after the two had left the store.

Paris police are investigating a theft complaint in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. Officers were told that two unknown black males had taken several televisions and a car stereo from the store without paying for the merchandise.

Paris Police are investigating the theft complaint of two handguns from a residence in the 900 block of SE 12th. It’s unknown exactly when the thefts occurred.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 4700 block of Pine Mill Road. Officers were told that an unknown suspect had entered the complainant’s vehicle and took a handgun.