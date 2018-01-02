Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 02)

Misty Farrow

Last Friday morning, just after 7:00, Paris Police conducted a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Pine Mill Road. They arrested Misty Farrow, 31. Farrow had an outstanding warrant out of Lamar County for theft of property between $2500 and $30,000.

Saturday afternoon before 2:00, officers responded to a deadly conduct complaint in the 300 block of NW 9th. They learned that a known suspect had pointed a firearm at the complainant during a verbal argument, and attempted to strike the complainant with a vehicle. There were no injuries.

Paris Police responded to 308 calls for service and arrested 20 people over the four-day holiday weekend ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Jan 02).