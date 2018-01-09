Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 09)

Child Protective Services notified the Paris Police Department of two incidents of a child under the age of 15 testing positive for a controlled substance. The department completed the investigation Monday (Jan 8) and referred the cases to the Lamar County Attorney’s Office.

Monday Police receive a complaint in regards to a credit card abuse. An unknown suspect had used the complainant’s banking information to complete numerous transactions in Texas and Louisiana. The investigation is ongoing.

The Police received a complainant regarding deadly conduct that allegedly occurred in the 3700-block of Bonham on a previous date. An unknown suspect had fired rounds from a firearm into the air from a moving vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

.Officers responded to the 1500-block of E Washington in regards to a known person’s unauthorized use of a vehicle after they borrowed and didn’t return it.

Paris Police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested five people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Jan 9).