Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 16)

Jessica Briggle

Last Friday, Paris Police arrested Jessica Briggle, 28, on an outstanding warrant.

Anterion Bailey

Officers arrested Anterion Bailey, 22, on a misdemeanor offense, and added a charge of possession of marijuana inside the jail.

Randle Garess

Police, after a traffic stop, arrested Randle Garess, 56, for a small amount of methamphetamine.

Camey Wootton

Officers discovered Camey Wootton, 36, was wanted on a warrant for sex abuse of a child under 14. The incident occurred last July when Wootton allegedly engaged in sexual contact with the child.

Jerry Green

Paris Police arrested Jerry Green, 66, on a warrant for assault family violence with previous convictions.

Melaine McFatridge

Officers worked a shoplifting complaint Monday in the 3800-block of Lamar. They arrested Melaine McFatridge, 47, for allegedly taking items without paying. They enhanced McFatridge’s charge for having two or more previous convictions and criminal history.

Douglas Fenske

While working a security check on Hearon, officers arrested Douglas Fenske, 46, for an outstanding warrant of motion to revoke probation.

Ike Harris

On a disturbance call in the 200-block of SE 31st Officers arrested Ike Harris, 39, on an outstanding parole violation warrant and being in possession of a small amount of marijuana and several ecstasy tablets.

Michelle West

Officers arrested Michelle West, 44, on two outstanding warrants. One was for abandoning or endangering a child out of Red River County.

Police worked a forgery in the 2000-block of Bonham. An unknown female suspect had attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 during a transaction. The female left the store before police arrived.

Officers found that an unknown suspect had forced entry into the building on Clarksville Street. And there was a burglary of a motor vehicle on Graham Street. A .380 caliber handgun was missing. Someone took a 9mm gun on Kessler from a car.

Another robbery occurred on East Price. Three suspects assaulted the complainant and took a cellphone. No one was injured.

Paris Police responded to 292 calls for service and arrested 20 people over the four-day holiday weekend ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Jan 16).