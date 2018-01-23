Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 23)

Daniel Flanagan

Monday afternoon Paris Police arrested Daniel Flanagan, 26, on an outstanding parole violation warrant.

A victim reported a credit card abuse in the 100-block of NE 11th Monday morning. A possible known suspect had used the card without authorization.

Just before noon, officers responded to the 1000-block of Cannon in regards to a burglary of a residence. An unknown suspect entered the house and took numerous items including a washer and dryer.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested four people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Jan 23).

The National Weather Service will be in Paris next Monday (Jan 29) for a Skywarn Storm Spotter Training Program. The National Weather Service and local emergency management officials want you to be ready for stormy weather. The session is free and is 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Paris High School’s Cafeteria.