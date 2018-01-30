Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 30)

Monday morning police found a Frito Lay worker dead in his truck on Bonham Street. Police say they do not suspect foul play.

Anthony Myers

Monday morning at 10:30 Paris Police worked a family disturbance in the 1500-block of Graham. Allegedly Anthony Myers, 26, assaulted and choked the victim during a family disturbance. Officers arrested Myers for assault family/household member by impeding breath.

James Murray | Jason Swindell

Monday afternoon at 3:12 Paris Police arrested James Murray, 63, in the 900-block of E. Washington on an outstanding probation revocation warrant. Officers discovered Murray was in possession of methamphetamine. They charged Murray with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance. Officers also arrested Jason Swindell, 37, also found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and he was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Paris Police responded to 97 calls for service and arrested ten people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Jan 30).