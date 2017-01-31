Paris Police Report for Tuesday Jan. 31st

Paris Police responded to a warrant service in the 10 block of W Washington and made contact with 36 year old Kenji Barr. He was arrested on outstanding Red River County warrants for burglary of a habitation and unauthorized use of motor vehicle and Lamar County warrants for bond surrender.

Paris Police were investigating a complaint in the 1700 block of Bonham and arrested 37 year old Jerry Whitworth on a warrant for violating his parole. Whitworth was found to be in possession of several firearms and was also charged with unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Paris Police were called to the 500 block of Bonham Street in regards to a disturbance. During the investigation officers made contact with a witness, 27 year old Don Erwin who was found to have a warrant out of Lamar County for motion to proceed with adjudication of guilt for credit or debit card abuse. Erwin also had a warrant out of Hunt County for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance charge.