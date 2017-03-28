Paris Police Report for Tuesday March 28th

Paris Police went to the 1300 block of Cedar to serve an arrest warrant and made contact with 32 year old Christopher Gaither. He was arrested for credt/debit card abuse.

Paris Police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle from the 800 block of SE 6th. The vehicle is described as a black and purple 2006 Suzuki.

Paris Police responded to the 500 block of N Main and were told that a repossessed vehicle was found with numerous baggies containing synthetic marijuana. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to the 1100 block of Pine Bluff in regards to an assault which allegedly occurred in the 1600 block of NE 12th. Two men were involved in an argument had escalated and one man had swung a machete at the other, and then threw a lug wrench at him. The investigation is continuing.

Paris Police were called to a report of a man with a gun in the 100 block of SE 13th. He had allegedly pointed a firearm at the complainant and threatened his life. The suspect then fled the area.