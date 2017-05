Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence complaint in the 1400 block of Sperry. Investigators say a possible known suspect had entered the residence during the night and taken a purse, a cell phone, and money while the resident was asleep inside.

Paris Police were called to the 1800 block of Bonham to investigate a report about a woman with a gun who had threatened to shoot the complainant. The complainant left the scene and called police from another location