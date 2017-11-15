Paris Police Report for Tuesday Nov. 14

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S Main in Paris to serve a warrant. Officers arrested 25-year-old Courtney James on an outstanding felony warrant for theft of property. The warrant stemmed from a theft that was reported in August where multiple items had been reported stolen from the 1700 block of S Church.

Paris Police responded to a warrant call in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. and made contact with 28-year-old Justin Sessums. The warrants were issued by Lamar County on warrants for a motion to adjudicate guilt on a forgery charge and evading arrest with a vehicle.

Paris Police responded to the 100 block of Clarksville to investigate a criminal mischief complaint. Officers were told that an unknown suspect had damaged three windows and one side of a van. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police was called to the 3800 block of Lamar Ave to investigate a forgery complaint. Officers were told that a man in a white four-door passenger car passed a counterfeit $100 bill. When confronted the suspect drove away and remained at large.