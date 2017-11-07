Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 7)

Heather Boyett

Monday morning Paris Police worked a shoplifter complaint in the 3800 block of Lamar. They arrested Heather Boyett, 38, who took clothing items from the store without paying. Boyett also had previous convictions for theft and the charge was enhanced to a felony offense.

Deshawn Alexander

Monday afternoon police worked a vehicle accident in the 1100 block of Durango. Deshawn Alexander, 23, reportedly had intentionally struck two subjects. Officers arrested Alexander on two charges of aggravated assault. The victims sustained minor injuries to their legs.

Theresa Fulbright

Just before 7:00 Monday night officers responded to the 400 block of NE 35th in regards to a warrant arrest. Police arrested Theresa Fulbright, 42, on a felony warrant for criminal non-support and several misdemeanor warrants.

Police worked a burglary at a residence. An unknown suspect took video game console accessories at the George Wright Homes.

Authorities reported another burglary in the 500 block of SE 20th. An unknown suspect entered the complainant’s garage and took medical items and antiques.

A victim showed up at the Police Department stating that someone had used his debit card multiple times. The suspect was possibly known suspect.

A report of theft occurred in the ten block of Clarksville. The victim told officers that a possible known suspect had stolen a ring set from the business.

Paris Police responded to 96 calls for service and arrested nine people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Nov 7).