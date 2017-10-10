Tri-City Charter
Car Mart Drive Away Cancer Header Banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Polaris Authorized Factory Clearance 2017
Dale of a Deal
Hess-Header Banner
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 10)

4 hours ago News, Paris News

Joshua Sessums

Monday afternoon 1:48, Paris Police responded to the adult probation office and arrested Joshua Sessums, 19. Sessums had an outstanding warrant for motion to adjudicate guilt/burglary of a building.

Monday evening, officers worked a burglary in the 700 block of SW 1st. An unknown person had taken a battery charger and an air compressor from an enclosed porch.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested four people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Oct 10).

 

Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     