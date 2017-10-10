Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 10)

Joshua Sessums

Monday afternoon 1:48, Paris Police responded to the adult probation office and arrested Joshua Sessums, 19. Sessums had an outstanding warrant for motion to adjudicate guilt/burglary of a building.

Monday evening, officers worked a burglary in the 700 block of SW 1st. An unknown person had taken a battery charger and an air compressor from an enclosed porch.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested four people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Oct 10).