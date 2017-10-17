Dale of a Deal
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 17)

2 hours ago News, Paris News

Felony Arrest:

Windi Kimbrell

Paris Police arrested Wendi Kimbrell, 35, of Paris, Monday (Oct 16) at 12:07 pm in the 3500 block of Lamar Ave. Officers received a call from a bondsman out of Morris County who was watching her at this location. Officers confirmed that Morris County issued a warrant for Failure to Appear on a felony drug charge and arrest Kimbrell.

Officers responded to 108 calls for service and made two arrests, one a felony warrant and one a misdemeanor theft charge.

Bob Hundley

Chief of Police

