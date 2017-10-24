Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 24)

D’Arques Tennon

Paris Police arrested D’Arques Tennon, 22, who had an outstanding felony warrant out of Hopkins County for manslaughter. Officers made the arrest Monday around 10:15 in the 2900 block of Clarksville.

Jessie Bryant

Just after 3:30 Monday afternoon officers worked a theft in the 4100 block of Lamar Ave. Police arrested Jessie Bryant, 32, on an outstanding warrant out of Lamar County for a motion to revoke probation.

Jimmye Smith

Officers arrested Jimmye Smith, 44, on Clarksville Street on a Lamar County warrant for injury to a person.

Gregory White

Monday night Police worked a burglary of a residence in the 500 block of S. Church. An unknown suspect had forced entry into the house. Officers observed a white male inside the home who fled. They caught Gregory White, 25, in the 500 block of SE 3rd. They charged the suspect with burglary of a residence and a misdemeanor charge.

Paris Police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested six people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Oct 24).