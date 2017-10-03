Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 3)

Courtney Thornton

Monday morning a Paris Officers arrested Courtney Thornton, 17, on an outstanding warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle. The order pertained to a case that involved the theft of a Kawasaki Mule reported stolen from the 2500 block of NE 36th at the end of August.

Patricia Gaffney

Police worked a disturbance last night on East Price. Officers observed Patricia Gaffney, 38, choking a male subject. She allegedly had assaulted him with a broom. They arrested Gaffney

Amanda Johnson

A traffic stop in the 500 block of West Kaufman ended with the arrest of Amanda Johnson, 38. The owner had reported the car she was driving stolen out of Michigan.

The owner of a firearm, in the 1400 block of Jackson, said a possible known suspect had taken his .380 handgun from his house.

Paris Police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested four people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Oct 3).