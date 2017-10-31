Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 31)

Monday morning a person complained to the Police Department alleging that an adult male had sexually assaulted a child under the age of 14. The incident occurred in another jurisdiction. Detectives are investigating the case and have been in contact with the other authority for further investigation.

Arlo Burns

Paris Officers arrested Arlo Burns, 45, in the 1800 block of Fitzhugh. Someone reported he had a gun. Police also found Burns in the 900 block of E Hickory in possession of over seven grams of synthetic marijuana. They charged Burns with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.

Police worked a theft in the 1300 block of NE 20th. An unknown suspect had taken a vending machine.

Monday night around 10:00 a person alleged that an adult male inappropriately touched a child under the age of 17. The incident occurred earlier.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested two people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Oct 31).