Paris Police Report For Tuesday Sep 12

Rex Wilkins

Monday morning, Paris Police worked a disturbance in the 1700 block of Maple. Officers arrested Rex Wilkins, 37, for beheading a pet snake in front of them. They charged him with cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Jeremiah Thompson

Officers arrested Jeremiah Thompson, 20, on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and a warrant for motion to adjudicate guilt/evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

Randy Miles

Tuesday morning before 1:00 officers responded to a complaint of driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of N Main. Officers arrested Randy Miles, 41. Due to previous DWI convictions, they charged Miles with a felony.

At 8:00 Tuesday, police worked a burglary of residents in the 1700 block of N Main. An unknown suspect entered the house and took a digital camera. Another burglary occurred in the 3600 block of N. Main Monday. An unknown suspect forced entry into the building and stole several tools including a sander and a drill.

Paris Police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested six people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Sep 12).