Paris Police Report for Tuesday Sept. 12

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Hubbard after receiving a report that 54-year-old David Somoza had allegedly put a knife to person’s throat while threatening to kill the complainant. The complainant was able to get away and flee to a neighbor’s house and Somoza allegedly threatened the neighbor. Officers located Somoza and arrested him for Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2900 block of Clarksville Street and was told that 21-year-old Vernell Williams had shoved the complainant against a wall causing injury to the complainant’s wrist. Williams arrested for aggravated assault and a misdemeanor.

Paris Police are investigating a burglary in the 1200 block of SE 15th and was told that a person known to the complainant had possibly entered the residence and taken multiple items from both inside and outside of the residence. The items taken included multiple tools and clothing.

Paris Police was dispatched to the 500 block of SE 9th to serve an arrest warrant. Officers made contact with 54-year-old Lynette Mancuso and arrested her for violating her parole.