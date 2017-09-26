Paris Police Report for Tuesday Sept. 26

Paris Police arrested 31-year-old Gerald Bridgers in the 1900 block of E Cherry on an outstanding warrant for theft of property valued at between $2500 and $30,000. The warrant stems from the theft a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle from the 400 block of Shady Oaks Lane.

Paris Police went to investigate a report of an intoxicated driver and made contact with 56-year-old Eddie Burns, who was found inside a vehicle that had been driven onto the curb. Burns allegedly tried to resist arrest but was taken into custody. Because of prior DWI arrests, the charge was enhanced to a felony.

Paris Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of East Houston and made contact with 33-year-old Rebecca Robinson and 50-year-old John Calderwood. They were found in possession of numerous pills which were identified as Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine for which neither had a prescription. Robinson was charged with possession of a controlled substance and Calderwood was charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.

Paris Police assigned to warrant service were dispatched to the 3500 block of NE Loop 286. Stacy Johnson, 45, was taken into custody for violation of his parole.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 2200 block of Clarksville Street and were told that 22-year-old Tamondrea Williams had assaulted a man at that location. As Williams was being arrested, he shoved an officer to the ground and was also charged with Assaulting a Public Servant.

Paris Police was called to investigate a theft complaint in the 100 block of Grand Avenue and were told that an employee of the business had been taking money from the business since June of 2016. The amount of the theft is undetermined at this time.

Paris Police was called to the 2500 block of Ballard to investigate a robbery that occurred at another location. The alleged victim said he was jumped by four unknown black males who took his wallet while in the area of 5th NE and Tudor. There were no injuries and the investigation is continuing.

Paris Police are investigating several burglaries that occurred over the weekend. An unknown suspect broke into a building and a soda machine and took a small amount of cash. In the 100 block of NE 20th, someone stole a riding mower from a storage building. Residents at a home in the 900 block of SE 12th say someone broke into their home and took tools and clothing.