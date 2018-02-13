Paris Police Report For Tuesdday (Feb 13)

Michael Atteberry

Monday evening at 9:00 Paris Police made a welfare check in the 1500-block of Lamar. They arrested Michael Atteberry, 30, and Holly Caffey, 28, after finding heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia in the room.

Billy Doyle

Just after 11:00 pm last night, officers responded to a subject driving while intoxicated in the 10-block of NW 19th. Officers arrested Billy Doyle, 38, drunk and parked on the curb. Due to previous convictions, They enhanced Doyle’s charge to a felony offense because of prior arrests.

Another fraud complaint occurred, this in the 2100-block of S. Church. An unknown suspect had placed a credit card skimmer inside a gas pump during the day. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 87 calls for service and arrested six people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Feb 13).