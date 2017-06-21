Paris Police Report For Wednesday

Kerry King

Tuesday night before 9:00 Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Margaret. Reportedly Kerry King, 36, had cut another subject on the forearm with a knife during an altercation. Officers arrested King for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge. Paramedics transported the victim to the local hospital where healthcare providers treated and released him.

Tuesday morning after 7:30 Officers responded to a stabbing in the 1200 block of Fitzhugh. Officers learned that two males had engaged in a fight ending with both assaulted, one with a broom and the other with a knife. The subject with the knife received a laceration to his forearm.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lamar Ave. Officers learned that during a scuffle a firearm discharged causing minor injuries to the hands of a 23-year-old male. Officers issued warrants for the suspect that they have not arrested.