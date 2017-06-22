Paris Police Report From Wednesday

Charles Dockins

Wednesday morning before 10:30 Pairs Police went to the 500 block of Deshong Drive in regards to Charles Dockins, 55, having an outstanding felony warrant. Officers arrested Dockins who resisted arrest. They also found a small amount of marijuana located inside the residence.

Marquavious Black-Williams

Just before noon Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant in the 600 block of E Austin. They observed Marquavious Black-Williams, 19, outside the house and he fled from officers on foot. Officers arrested him at the residence for evading arrest or detention with prior convictions and a misdemeanor warrant.

Officers responded to the 700 block of W Henderson in regards to a burglary. An unknown suspect had entered the house and removed a window unit air-conditioner.

Paris Police responded to 97 calls for service and arrested five people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Jun 22).