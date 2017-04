Paris Police were called to the 2100 block of Bonham to investigate the theft of a vehicle. Officers were told that an unknown suspect had taken a tan 1999 Ford F-150 extended cab from that location.

Paris Police were called to the 2900 block of Aspen Drive after a burglary was reported. Officers were told that an unknown suspect had entered the residence and damaged property before stealing a large amount of cleaning supplies. The investigation is ongoing.