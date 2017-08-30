Paris Police Report for Wednesday August 30

Marva Reneea Colbert, 54, of Paris, was arrested by Paris Police and charged with felony theft. Colbert was observed shoplifting in the 900blk of Clarksville and in the course of the investigation it was found that Colbert had several prior convictions for theft. This enhanced the charge to a felony.

Paris Police responded to a call of a theft of an ATV in the 2500blk of NE 36th St and was told that an ATV was taken from a backyard while the residents had been out of town. The victim called later to report that they had located the ATV in a ditch on FM 195. The investigation continues.

Derwin Louis Hardison, 53, of Paris, was arrested on a warrant for violating his parole. He’s being held in the Lamar County Jail without bond.