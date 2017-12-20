Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 20)

Mount Pleasant News News Paris News Sulphur Springs News
Clint Cooper

James Murray

Tuesday afternoon Paris Police arrested James Murray, 63, after they found him in possession of a significant amount of methamphetamine and three different prescription medications. They made the arrest in the 900 block of E. Washington.

Brian Shugart

Around 11:00 last night officers arrested Brian Shugart, 40, on W. Houston for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three misdemeanor warrants out of Lamar County.

Paris Police responded to 98 calls for service and arrested seven people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Dec 20).

 

Related Posts

2015 Titus County Fair Schedule

brittany.tremor

North Lamar ISD To Host Budget Meeting Tonight

Eric Kaufman

East Texas Inmate Found Dead

Dave Kirkpatrick