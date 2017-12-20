Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 20)

James Murray

Tuesday afternoon Paris Police arrested James Murray, 63, after they found him in possession of a significant amount of methamphetamine and three different prescription medications. They made the arrest in the 900 block of E. Washington.

Brian Shugart

Around 11:00 last night officers arrested Brian Shugart, 40, on W. Houston for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three misdemeanor warrants out of Lamar County.

Paris Police responded to 98 calls for service and arrested seven people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Dec 20).