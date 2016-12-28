Paris Police Report for Wednesday Dec. 28th

Paris Police responded to the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 in regards to another forgery complaint. Officers were told that a man had attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. Officers were told that when the clerk questioned the validity of the bill that the suspect drove away. Officers later made contact with the suspect who said that he had received the money as a result of a transaction in another city. The investigation is ongoing. Other reports of a counterfeiting came from the 1500 block of Lamar and the 2400 block of North Main.

Paris Police responded to the 1100 block of Clement Road on a theft of a vehicle complaint. Officers were told that an unknown suspect had burglarized 4 trucks and 3 trailers and also stole a 2002 Ford pick-up. The stolen pick-up was later located found abandoned in the road near NW 13th and W Cherry.

Paris Police responded to the 1100 block of N Main in regards to a theft of a vehicle that had occurred in the 800 block of Deshong Drive on Christmas Eve. Officers were told that a man had been observed in the driver’s seat of the complainant’s vehicle attempting to start the vehicle. The subject told the complainant that he was repossessing the vehicle but did not provide any paperwork. The complainant later learned that the vehicle had not been repossessed and it was located unoccupied in the 3000 block of Clarksville.

Paris Police responded to a report of a wanted man at the parole office. 30 year old David Cekalskewas arrested an outstanding parole violation warrant and a misdemeanor warrant out of Lamar County.

Paris police arrested 32 year old Marshall McDonald in the 1500 block of Lamar on an outstanding warrant for burglary of a habitation out of Lamar County. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance when he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Paris Police are investigating a burglary of a residence that occurred in the 2500 block of Kessler. A quantity of prescription medication was stolen during the break-in. The investigation is ongoing.