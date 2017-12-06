Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 6)

Billy Foster

Tuesday morning, Paris Police worked a welfare concern in the 3800 block of Lamar. Officers arrested Billy Foster, 26, on two misdemeanor offenses. Once at the municipal jail Foster became resistant to officers and struck one of the officers in the face with his head causing a small laceration above the officer’s eye. Officers charged Foster with assaulting a public servant.

Bradley Scott

Officers arrested Bradley Scott, 34, on an outstanding warrant for burglary of a habitation. The warrant stemmed from a report made the first part of August when someone took a television from a residence in the 400 block of NE 25th.

Christopher Homsey

Tuesday afternoon at 5:00 police arrested Christopher Homsey, 46, on outstanding parole violation warrant.

There was a forgery complaint in the 3600 block of Lamar. An unknown black female passed counterfeit $50 bills while conducting a transaction with the business. The suspect left the store before the currency was determined fake. More counterfeit with a $20 turned up in the 3500 block of Lamar Ave. The complainant received a bogus $20 as change during a transaction the previous day. Both investigations are ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested eight people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Dec 6).