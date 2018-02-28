Momentum New Year Sale
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Feb 28)

9 hours ago

Leon Jackson | Jimmy Jackson | Yvonne Owen

Tuesday evening at 9:38 Paris Police, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, and U.S. Marshals responded to a residence in the 500-block of Deshong Drive in regards to a warrant arrest. Officers arrested Jimmy Jackson 50, Leon Jackson, 51, and Yvonne Owen, 47, for federal warrants for conspiracy, possession, intent, and manufacture-distribute controlled substance. Authorities found L. Jackson in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine and he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. A search warrant discovered approximately two ounces of methamphetamine resulting in the arrest of J. Jackson and Owen.

Paris Police responded to 95 calls for service and arrested six people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Feb 28).

 

