Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 10)

Aaron Moreno

Tuesday afternoon, Paris Police Officers responded to the 1200-block of SE 15th in regards to a warrant arrest. They arrested Aaron Moreno, 28, on an outstanding warrant out of Lamar County for theft $30,000 to $150,000.

Around 9:00 Tuesday night police worked a disturbance in the 300-block of SE 6th. Officers were told that a known suspect had chased another with a hatchet. They reported no injuries and

the investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 71 calls for service and arrested five people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Jan 10).