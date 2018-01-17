Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 17)

Tony Smith

Tuesday around 11:00 am, Paris Police arrested Tony Smith, 39, on SE 13th on a Lamar County and Lubbock County warrants. One was for non-support.

Jonathan Sims

Just after 8:30 Tuesday evening, officers arrested Jonathan Sims, 33, for allegedly taken tires without permission on North Main. Sims also had two misdemeanor warrants out of Lamar County, and they enhanced his charge to a felony.

Melissa Martinez

After a traffic stop, officers arrested Melissa Martinez, 36, for reportedly having a small amount of methamphetamine.

Hunter Clinkenbeard

Another traffic stop ended with the arrest of Hunter Clinkenbeard, 31. Officers allegedly found methamphetamine and marijuana.

Wednesday morning around 3:45, officers responded to George Wright Homes in regards to a disturbance. Reportedly Marcellus Moore, 35, had choked the complainant. Authorities arrested Moore.

Someone opened credit card accounts on a resident. The cards had had a Paris billing address, and purchases shipped to the same address.

Police worked a fraud complaint on Lamar Ave. Tuesday evening. An unknown male subject had passed a counterfeit $10 during a transaction with the business. The male left the scene before the fake bill was detected.

Paris Police responded to 71 calls for service and arrested 16 people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Jan 17).