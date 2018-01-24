Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 24)

Alyssa Keim

Tuesday just before 4:00 pm, Paris Police arrested Alyssa Keim, 25, after a traffic stop in the 400-block of W Washington. They charged Keim with possession of a stolen vehicle and an outstanding warrant from Fannin County for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance. Keim had four Clonazepam in her possession. The owner of the car Keim was in had reported it stolen from the 300-block of SE 34th.

Officers worked a fraud complaint in the 500-block of SW 19th. Reportedly a known suspect had taken the victim’s credit card and used it without permission.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested four people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Jan 24).