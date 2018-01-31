Mattress Heaven Tax Season Sale
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 31)

3 hours ago

Jacob Unger

Tuesday morning, Paris Police arrested Jacob Unger, 27, on an outstanding warrant for assault family violence motion to revoke probation. There were also two misdemeanor warrants.

 

Marcus Hooker

Just before 1:00 pm Tuesday officers arrested Marcus Hooker, 23, on multiple misdemeanor warrants and a felony warrant for evading arrest or detention. Hooker allegedly fled on foot last Thursday after a traffic stop.

An individual reported to the Police Department that an unknown suspect had used the complainant’s banking information to purchase items in another state. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested six people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Jan 31).

