Paris Police Report for Wednesday Jan. 4th

Paris Police made contact with 25 year old Davonta Gaines after a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and found him in possession of marijuana . Once inside the municipal jail Gaines was found to be in possession of more marijuana and was also charged with bringing a prohibited substance into a correctional facility.

After a traffic stop on Pine Mill Road, Paris Police learned that 53 year old Richard Archer had an outstanding parole violation warrant. Officers then located cocaine in the vehicle and Archer and, 27 year old Adrien Davis were charged with possession of a controlled substance. A third male person was charged with misdemeanor possession of synthetic marijuana.

Paris Police went to the 200 block of SE 13th after being called about a disturbance and made contact with 35 year old Sama Nah. He was arrested on outstanding warrant from TDCJ for violating his parole.

Paris Police are investigating three residential burglaries. Suspects forced entry into the home in the 900- block of SE 8th and took 3 televisions, an Xbox, and a laptop computer. . A TV and power tools were stolen in a break in the 300 block of East Washington. An unknown suspect entered a home in the 400 block of West Shiloh and took two windows and A roll of carpet.

Paris Police responded to a theft complaint in the 5000 block of SE Loop 286. Officers were told that an unknown suspect had taken a dirt bike from the car port.