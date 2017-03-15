Paris Police Report for Wednesday March 15th

Monday afternoon before 1:00 officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the roadway in the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Ave. They found the person in the 500 block of Fitzhugh, and charged Sharon Campbell, 56, of Paris, with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance believed to be K2.

Officers responded to a disturbance at 1907 Lamar Avenue around 10:30 Monday morning. Police arrested Freddie Gibson, 29, of Mt Pleasant, on a Cass County misdemeanor assault warrant.

Paris police officers arrested 10 people while answering 103 calls for service in the 24 hour period for Monday.