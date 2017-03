Paris police responded to a welfare concern in the 1600 block of E Houston and made contact with 22 year old Kyle Enlow. He was found to be unsteady on his feet and unable to maintain his balance. Enlow was arrested for public intoxication and was later charged on an outstanding parole violation warrant.

