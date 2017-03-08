Paris Police Report for Wednesday March 8th

Paris Police responded to the parole office in regards to a warrant arrest. Officers made contact with 36 year old Doyle Coburn who was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant. Coburn was arrested and booked into the Lamar County jail.

Paris Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Sycamore and as a result made contact with 50 year old Jaime Guzman. Guzman was found to be drunk and was arrested for driving while intoxicated. It was determined that Guzman had two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated and his charge was enhanced to a felony.