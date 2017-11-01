Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 1)

Tuesday evening Paris Police made a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Pine Mill Road and arrested Pedro Barrios, Jr., 60. He had an out an outstanding warrant for stalking. The warrant stemmed from an incident that they received October 20. Allegedly he was stalking his ex-wife.

Lucio Hernandez

Officers arrested Lucio Hernandez, 46, after a traffic stop on US 82 West. They discovered Hernandez had a small amount of cocaine.

Tuesday morning before 11:00 officers worked a burglary of a vehicle in the 300 block of E Kaufman. An unknown suspect had taken a handgun from the complainant’s vehicle.

Police worked another burglary in the 2600 block of W Houston. An unknown person had entered the residence and took a package containing medication.

Officers worked the theft of a white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado from a lot in the 1500 block of NE Loop 286.

Paris Police responded to 66 calls for service and arrested six people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Nov 1).