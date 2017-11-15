Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 15)

Mount Pleasant News News Paris News Sulphur Springs News
Clint Cooper

Haley McClure | Heather Fine | Joshua Dickey

Tuesday just before noon, Paris Police arrested Haley McClure, 20, on an outstanding warrant for burglary of a habitation. The robbery occurred last September when various appliances were
reported stolen. Officers arrested Joshua Dickey, 35, on a Lamar County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors. Police arrested Heather Fine, 32, on an outstanding parole violation.

A person told police in the department’s lobby that someone had burglarized their home in the 2100 block of College Street. They claimed that a known suspect entered the house and took a laptop.

Paris Police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested six people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Nov 15).

Related Posts

North Lamar ISD, Law Enforcement React to Facebook Post

Eric Kaufman

Paris Police Report for Thursday June 1st

Eric Kaufman

Paris Police Report for Monday Nov. 21st

Eric Kaufman