Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 15)

Haley McClure | Heather Fine | Joshua Dickey

Tuesday just before noon, Paris Police arrested Haley McClure, 20, on an outstanding warrant for burglary of a habitation. The robbery occurred last September when various appliances were

reported stolen. Officers arrested Joshua Dickey, 35, on a Lamar County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors. Police arrested Heather Fine, 32, on an outstanding parole violation.

A person told police in the department’s lobby that someone had burglarized their home in the 2100 block of College Street. They claimed that a known suspect entered the house and took a laptop.

Paris Police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested six people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Nov 15).